Mathew Louis Bresso

September 24, 1975 ~ June 2, 2019

Resident of Oakland, California

Mathew Louis Bresso was born in Oakland, California on September 24, 1975. Mathew was the second of three children born to Michael and Debra Bresso.

Mathew proudly received elementary and secondary education in the Oakland Public Unified School district, graduating from Skyline High School in 1994. He continued his education at California State University, East Bay. After graduation, he spent the next 15 years with Valva Realty Company. Mathew was a 4th generation Valva, the great-grandson of founder Michele Valva and grandson of Robert Valva. Mathew loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and working in his garden. He was an active member of the Colombo Club (a past board member) and the Ligure Club. In 2007, he had his first date with Kelly Simone Boyer at Preservation Park, the half-way point between Valva Realty and Kelly's office. They married soon after on May 24, 2008, and Mathew became Ray's (Kelly's son) "bonus dad." A year later, Ray's sister Michaela was born.

On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Mathew passed away at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland. His father-in-law Marcus Boyer preceded him in death. He leaves behind his loving wife Kelly, children Ray Clark Hawkins, Jr. and Michaela Simone Bresso; parents Michael L Bresso and Debra Ann Bresso; mother-in-law Carolyn Boyer; sister Rebecca (Randy) Bresso-Fulcher, brother Shawn (Carmen) Bresso, sister-in-law Zoni Boyer, brother-in-law Johance (Deanna) Young and brother-in-law Marcus Boyer II; nephews Romello Fulcher, Anthony Bresso and Demetrius Moses; and nieces Isabella and Stella Bresso. His memory will be cherished by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Colombo Club Scholarship Fund at 5321 Claremont Ave., Oakland, CA 94618, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org/donate or to the . Memorial services will be held on July 13, 2019, at First Covenant Church located at 4000 Redwood Rd., Oakland, CA at 2:00 PM.





