Mathew Perakis1930 ~ 2020Resident of Fremont, CAMathew Perakis passed peacefully on October 18th, 2020, leaving behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Edith Perakis, and his two children, John and Christine Perakis. Visitation is on Thursday, November 5th from 5pm to 8pm and services will be on Friday November 6th from 12pm to 1:30pm at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward.Karyl Thompson, Chapel of the Chimes