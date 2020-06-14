As far as mentors go, Matt Beggs was one of the best. Matt was one of the first people I met when I started my career with Protiviti in 2013, and I last saw him while I was facilitating one of our challenge programs in Atlanta last year. He always made himself available to chat, listened well, took his time to give thoughtful feedback, and was calm during stressful situations - both a rock and a light. He even put up with my colleague and I pranking the facilitators room near the end of the challenge.



To honor his memory, I will do my best to become the kind of mentor and teacher that he was - one that cared personally but challenged directly - constantly looking for opportunities to help someone learn and lead by experience. If you were ever coached by Matt, you know what I mean.



I will always remember Matt the way I last saw him in Atlanta - with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. That twinkle contained more wisdom, authenticity, and genuine kindness than most people have in their entire body. And for that, I am grateful to have known him even for a short time.



Thank you, Matt, for shining your light. You are sorely missed, and my heart goes out to your family.

Julia Berchtold

Coworker