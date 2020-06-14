Matthew Beggs
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Beggs
June 14, 1973 - May 31, 2020
Resident of Chesterfield Twp. New Jersey
Matthew S. Beggs, 46, of Chesterfield Twp., passed away at home unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 31, 2020. Raised in Walnut Creek, CA, he graduated from Las Lomas High School where he was an All-American swimmer and student body president. Matt was a graduate of the University of Oregon where he fostered his love of history and music. He returned to the San Francisco Bay Area after traveling abroad. He lived and worked in San Francisco for several years where he made many friends and met his wife, Liz. He moved with his family to Liz's hometown in New Jersey in 2015. Matt worked as a Global Learning and Development Manager. He was an avid tri-athlete and became very involved in the CrossFit community both in California and New Jersey.
Matthew is survived by his loving family and friends. He was the caring son of Denise Guidici of Crosswicks, NJ and William Beggs of Walnut Creek, CA; the devoted husband of Elizabeth Angelucci Beggs and adoring father of Jack and Paige Beggs, all of Chesterfield; and a typical big brother of Timothy Beggs of Crosswicks. Matthew is also survived by his close-knit and nurturing aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A coach and mentor, Matthew loved people and had a huge circle of friends both near and far.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at his family's home in Crosswicks, NJ. A memorial will also be held in California at a later date. For additional information please contact timothy.w.beggs@gmail.com.
Memorial gifts may be made to:
A gift to Jack's education fund at https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/college/Qql7d
A gift to Paige's education fund at https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/college/10Hya
or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
Peppler Funeral Home
Allentown, NJ


View the online memorial for Matthew Beggs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
his family's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
31 entries
June 10, 2020
We are deeply sadden by the passing of Matt. We have fond memories of him and times shared together. He was a clever and kind man with an infectious smile. Our hearts hurt for his close loved ones and we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathy, Donald & Genna Vizcaino and Family
Genna Vizcaino
June 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Matts passing, and my condolences go out to his family. While it has been six years since I worked with Matt at Protiviti, I still have such a vivid image of him with his passion for uplifting and developing others. I will always remember his energy, kindness, and love for his family, friends, and coworkers.
Kristyne Wada
Coworker
June 10, 2020
We at the Smartfirm family are deeply saddened to hear of Matt's passing. He was a great partner to work with and will be remembered always. Our sincerest condolences to his family at this difficult time.
Cathy Thornhill
Coworker
June 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to Matt's family and loved ones. As part of his Protiviti family, Matt's name will forever be synonymous to me with energy, humility, professionalism and sincere love and care for others. He was a brilliant colleague who sought to help others succeed in every way he could. One of my last times being in a training with Matt, I got a glimpse into his personal life through a dinner event we had - and it became obvious he didn't "turn on" at work, as I think he lived every minute the same whether with family and friends or at work. He will be missed, but not forgotten, as he positively impacted lots of the Protiviti world.
Terry Hartzog
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Liz and Family: Juda and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing Matt. Please accept our sincere condolences at this most difficult time. Our prayers go out to you and Matt's memory!
Sincerely, Joe and Juda Bocchini
Joe & Juda Bocchini
Family
June 7, 2020
Sending peace and love in honor of Matt. I'm so terribly sorry to hear of it passing. I had the pleasure of working with Matt on a few training programs and admired his authenticity, humility and kindness. Fly free, Matt.
Regina Woods
Coworker
June 7, 2020
Checking in!<br />
Tomorrow is truly never promised. I was shocked and saddened to receive this news. I just sent him a chat in Teams a few weeks ago letting him know I was thinking of him. Now he is gone.
Matt was the co-worker told that told me that I would be a good facilitator and that I should come back and see the other side our challenge schools. Well, I have been at Protiviti 5 years in August 2020 and I have participated in TCC (our challenge as a facilitator.
Matts spirit will be missed, and I thank him for always reaching out to others to make them feel comfortable when things seem to get off track. R.I.P my friend.
Wayne Pleasant
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Shocked and deeply saddened to hear the dreadful news about Matt. I only met him for the first time last year, but even in the short time I knew him, his kindness and humanity shone through. Safe travels, Matt - a friend in London
Ian Laycock
Coworker
June 5, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Matt in a few challenge schools and always enjoyed the time I had with him. Matt was a rare talent with an energy that was nothing short of contagious. Matts presence will be deeply missed and I am so fortunate for the time we spent together. My sincere condolences to his family.
Ryan Edison
Coworker
June 5, 2020
I met Matt for the first time several years ago facilitating a training - He was by far one of the best reasons to facilitate. The conversations were genuine, the laughter plentiful and the mentorship memorable. My heart aches for his family and the indescribable hole this has left them.
Rebecca Valencia
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Matt was such an amazing person in so many ways. We had our share of laughs in the few times we were able to work together. The last time I saw him, in the summer of 2019, we hugged as if we were lifelong friends. He was so magnetic and genuine. . . his sense of humor, steady hand, ability to mindfully guide, and gentle nature will forever be remembered and missed. Our family is praying for him, his family, and all others left behind and grieving. Rest in Peace, my Friend.
Dugan Krwawicz
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Its really hard to believe that Matt isnt with us anymore. In his role in training and development, he impacted so, so many people. Im not sure what it will be like without him at the next training but I know that something important will be missing. Even though it was only once or twice a year, it always felt like catching up with an old friend when I saw him. We laughed a lot together and shared stories of our kids. Matt always had a recent video of Jack or Paige that hed share with pride and usually a chuckle. I had the pleasure of joining him for a training in Milan last summer and cant stop thinking about the great day of sight seeing and shopping shared with Matt and his sweet mom. I remember that Matt had to find the perfect gifts to bring home to his kids. His kids were undeniably his world- my heart breaks for them. I hope they know that their dad was kind, gracious, adventurous, and really fun to be around. You were something special, Matt, and will be missed.
Jessamyn Gates
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Matts energy was contagious. I have a vivid memory of Matt engrained on my heart forever, from a training program in Chicago, where he and I were both on an escalator to go participate in a charity meal packing event in a hotel. He was going to help by being the hype man to get the room excited about the experience. I could not imagine a more perfect role for him in life. Matt was a gem of a person who will be greatly missed.
Casey Jo Chapman
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Rest in Peace, Matt. You were a wonderful person, a charismatic and caring colleague, and you will be missed dearly. My thoughts are with your family.
Sarah Tuchler
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Matt was an incredible person. He was kind of heart and generous of spirit. He made everyone around him better. I will miss him terribly. My deepest condolences to his family.
Barry Petersen
Friend
June 5, 2020
I had the pleasure of first meeting Matt about a year ago while facilitating one of Protiviti's Challenge Schools. From the moment I walked into the facilitator's meeting, Matt was a bundle of life, joy and happiness. For each of the 5 days of training, his personality shined and he was always upbeat. That was the first time I met Matt and unfortunately the last, however, his attitude and kindness made a wonderful impression that I will not soon forget! The world needs more people like Matt. May he rest in peace!!
Mike Mohr
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Im so thankful that I got the chance to work with Matt when he transferred to Philly. Im even more thankful that we were able to connect a few weeks ago to catch up and have our last conversation. He was an amazing person. My thoughts are with his family.
Amanda Sotero
Coworker
June 5, 2020
I am grateful for getting the opportunity to get to know Matt over the years when we would facilitate a training, and always enjoyed his genuine and sensitive demeanor. We would share some laughs, stories about our kids, and an occasional workout in the gym. He was very passionate about being a father, and my heart breaks for his family and his kids. We will miss you!
Martin Nash
Coworker
June 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. He was a great cousin to me.
Robin Hollister
Family
June 4, 2020
Matt - you were an amazing, caring, loving friend to Shonda, Ann and Kelly. Once I met Shonda many moons ago, I also had the privilege of getting to know you and quickly understood why Shonda felt so close to you. More recently, it was amazing to bond with you over CrossFit and I always felt your enthusiastic energy through our exchanges. You will be missed dearly, Matt.

Love,

Brad
Brad Layous
Friend
June 4, 2020
As far as mentors go, Matt Beggs was one of the best. Matt was one of the first people I met when I started my career with Protiviti in 2013, and I last saw him while I was facilitating one of our challenge programs in Atlanta last year. He always made himself available to chat, listened well, took his time to give thoughtful feedback, and was calm during stressful situations - both a rock and a light. He even put up with my colleague and I pranking the facilitators room near the end of the challenge.

To honor his memory, I will do my best to become the kind of mentor and teacher that he was - one that cared personally but challenged directly - constantly looking for opportunities to help someone learn and lead by experience. If you were ever coached by Matt, you know what I mean.

I will always remember Matt the way I last saw him in Atlanta - with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. That twinkle contained more wisdom, authenticity, and genuine kindness than most people have in their entire body. And for that, I am grateful to have known him even for a short time.

Thank you, Matt, for shining your light. You are sorely missed, and my heart goes out to your family.
Julia Berchtold
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Matt was a good friend and one of the most genuinely good and caring people I've ever met. I hope to be half as good of a father and role model to my own child as Matt was to his. Much love to Matt's family.
Joe Murrell
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Please accept our condolences. May he rest in peace. Amen!
Mike and Judy Fusco
Friend
June 4, 2020
Although I did not know Matt that well I am saddened for his wife, family and children. Liz is my cousin and I am remembering each and every one of you in thoughts and prayers with love. God bless.
Joann Mercantini
Family
June 4, 2020
I met Matt at my son's baseball game a few years ago. He played with Jack and they instantly became friends in kindergarten. My husband and Matt clicked right away, finding out they both lived a few streets apart in San Francisco, had several similar hobbies...great guy all around. We were so saddened to hear of his passing. We are thinking of you all and praying for you daily as you struggle through this very difficult time. Sending much love to each and every one of you
Leslie Krajnak
Friend
June 4, 2020
Matt was a wonderful co-worker and friend. I always looked forward to training programs where I'd have the chance to catch up with Matt. He is greatly missed. Deepest sympathy and prayers for his family.
Rebecca Launius
Coworker
June 4, 2020
I met Matt at CrossFit Hamilton and will be forever grateful for having him in my life. He was a great coach and mentor at CrossFit Hamilton. He was also an amazing friend, father, and human being. He will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Chris Szymkowiak
Friend
June 4, 2020
I had the pleasure of hiring Matt onto my team in San Francisco when he first joined Protiviti and I'm so glad I did. He was diligent, insightful and creative in his approach to his work as well as the people he supported. Then Matt transitioned to our learning and development team and I was able to work with him in a whole new capacity working with him in a job he loved. Matt was a light on our team and I will always appreciate the time I was able to spend with him. Rest in Peace my friend, you will be missed!
Diane Kiger
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and love to you all.
Pat & John Alga-Gouailhardou
Family
June 4, 2020
Matt was, good, strong and brave. We met less than I'd have liked. It was a pleasure working with him and speaking after work here in Milan. He loved his family and inspired me to be a better father, husband and son. Che la terra ti sia lieve, amico mio.
Eduardo Camerlengo
Coworker
June 4, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved