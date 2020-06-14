Matthew Beggs
June 14, 1973 - May 31, 2020
Resident of Chesterfield Twp. New Jersey
Matthew S. Beggs, 46, of Chesterfield Twp., passed away at home unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 31, 2020. Raised in Walnut Creek, CA, he graduated from Las Lomas High School where he was an All-American swimmer and student body president. Matt was a graduate of the University of Oregon where he fostered his love of history and music. He returned to the San Francisco Bay Area after traveling abroad. He lived and worked in San Francisco for several years where he made many friends and met his wife, Liz. He moved with his family to Liz's hometown in New Jersey in 2015. Matt worked as a Global Learning and Development Manager. He was an avid tri-athlete and became very involved in the CrossFit community both in California and New Jersey.
Matthew is survived by his loving family and friends. He was the caring son of Denise Guidici of Crosswicks, NJ and William Beggs of Walnut Creek, CA; the devoted husband of Elizabeth Angelucci Beggs and adoring father of Jack and Paige Beggs, all of Chesterfield; and a typical big brother of Timothy Beggs of Crosswicks. Matthew is also survived by his close-knit and nurturing aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A coach and mentor, Matthew loved people and had a huge circle of friends both near and far.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at his family's home in Crosswicks, NJ. A memorial will also be held in California at a later date. For additional information please contact timothy.w.beggs@gmail.com.
Memorial gifts may be made to:
A gift to Jack's education fund at https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/college/Qql7d
A gift to Paige's education fund at https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/college/10Hya
or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.