Matthew Oliver Ruotsi

Dec. 6, 1973 - March 24, 2019

Danville

Matthew Oliver Ruotsi left us this past Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 45 years old. Matt grew up in both Southern and Northern California with a brief stay in Connecticut. He graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1992 and went on to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Matt then made a mid-course correction and entered the hospitality industry. He spent the next 15 years at a variety of restaurants including Masses, Echo, Twists, PF Changs, Eddie Papa's, EJ Phair and Norms. Along the way Matt graduated from Cal State University East Bay.

Matt loved cooking, hiking, fishing, music and especially Danville Little League baseball. Pitching batting practice to a bunch of boys at Osage Park was Nirvana to Matt. Cooking for a group of people at his home, with good wine and beer, his specialty sauces and a sink full of pots and pans and mixing bowls was something Matt never tired of. And we all enjoyed it.

Another mid-course correction was made four years ago when he began to pursue a career as a teacher. He has been substitute teaching in the SRVUSD and working towards his accreditation to become a full time teacher. Nothing made him more proud than to come home telling stories of elementary kids excitedly greeting him "Mr. Roots, you're our teacher today!"

Matt touched many lives in his shortened time here on Earth. His work and his play gave him ample opportunity to build relationships across this community. He leaves behind these relationships including the two most important of his life: his son Ayden and his daughter Ava. Matt will always be in the hearts of his parents, Susie and Peter, his sister Andrea and his nephew Oliver, his aunts Becky, Sarah and Sam, his uncle Dick, his cousins, his second parents Tom and Linda and his friend from birth, Mike. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.

It would be a huge oversight not to acknowledge the ICU staff at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek for the job they did to give Matt a chance to heal and recover. Words cannot express the gratitude our family feels for the efforts they made. A special thanks to Mike. As good as it gets.

There will be a "Gathering for Matt" at Hap Mcgee Ranch Park on Sunday, April 28th, 2 to 6 PM. All are welcome. In honor of Matt and his love for Little League Baseball and the Community, donations in his name will be accepted to Danville Little League. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 1174 Danville, CA 94526.





