Matthew (Matt) Paul McEnerney

April 17, 1984 - July 4, 2019

Resident of Dublin

Matthew (Matt) Paul McEnerney, 35, passed away on Thursday after an automobile accident in Dublin. Matt was liked and loved by many. He has been a resident of Dublin, California for 8 years, where he has been a devoted husband and dog dad. He was an intelligent, athletic and adventurous young man who lived his short life to the fullest.

Matt was born in Park Ridge, Illinois, graduated from Hersey High School and earned a degree in Communications from Beliot College, where he was a valued baseball player. After moving to San Francisco to intern at NCB, Matt acted in the feature films Red Tails and Moneyball and was a passionate and well-loved baseball coach for the Crushers in Danville. At the time of his passing, he was working in marketing for SAP, where he is described as a positive, genuinely engaging, thoughtful person with a smile that carried the attention of the room.

Matt is survived by his wife, Becca, who he married in 2011; his parents Bill and Maureen McEnerney of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; his sisters Christy Stocking of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; and Hayley Heinz of Denver, Colorado; his father and mother-in-law, Randy and Michelle Furr of Pleasanton, California.

He was passionate about meteorology, fitness, the Golden State Warriors, golf, grilling, woodworking, and his beloved dog Dakota. His positive attitude and generous spirit will be missed by all that knew him.

Family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Crosswinds Church, 1660 Freisman Road, Livermore, CA. Immediately after the service, family and friends are invited to a reception at the church.

Matt held a deep faith in God and read the Bible from cover to cover. His wife requests any donations be made in Matt McEnerney's name to his favorite (Christian) radio station, K-LOVE.





View the online memorial for Matthew (Matt) Paul McEnerney Published in East Bay Times on July 9, 2019