Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3633 Hillcrest Rd.
El Sobrante, CA
Visitation
Following Services
Crockett Striped Bass Club
Dowrelio Dr.
Crockett, CA
Matthew Paul Moffett


Matthew Paul Moffett Obituary
Matthew Paul Moffett
October 5, 1989 - March 8, 2019
El Sobrante
Our beautiful boy Matthew Moffett passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. Matthew is survived by his Mother; Lisa Moffett, Father; Paul Moffett, Sister; Miranda Aguilar, Brother; Mason Moffett. Memorial Services for Matthew will be on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Located at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3633 Hillcrest Rd. El Sobrante CA 94803. Reception following immediately at the Crockett Striped Bass Club, Dowrelio Dr. Crockett, CA 94525. Come share your memories of Matthew with us.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019
