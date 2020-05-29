Matthew SullivanApril 11, 1980 – April 26, 2020Pittsburg, CAMatthew Charles Sullivan passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020. He touched many lives with his energy, positive attitude and selfless, loving spirit.Matt was born in Concord, CA and grew up between Pleasant Hill and Antioch CA. He graduated high school from Antioch High School in 1998 and began a career in the Golf Industry. He started his career at Roddy Ranch Golf Club in Antioch, CA, then moved over to Mare Island Golf Club in Vallejo. After several years, he switched career paths and joined the Auto Sales Industry, serving many roles, but excelling as a Sales and Finance Manager.Matt enjoyed life with an unbridled passion for all of those he held close to his heart. He was an avid Golfer, who was always there to mentor and help others improve their own games. Matt also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, playing sports, or being with family and friends.Matt is survived by his mother Nancy of Walnut Creek, CA, as well as his brothers Jonas (Marianne) of Parker, CO, Casey (Nicole) of Walnut Creek, CA, and Jesse (Sarah) of Clayton, CA. He is also survived by his grandmother Donna Kilburn of Idaho Falls, ID, eight (8) nieces and nephews: Megan, Emma, Sophia, Colin, Avery, Caleb, Annaleigh, and Henry, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. His father Thomas Charles passed away in 2017.His generous and loving spirit will be missed by all those who had the opportunity to meet and know him.Funeral Mass and Services are still pending, and we hope to be able to have a Celebration of Life in the very near future.