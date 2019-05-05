Maureen A. O'Kennedy

Apr. 4, 1922 - Apr. 11, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill

Maureen O'Kennedy of Pleasant Hill, CA passed away Thursday morning, April 11th 2019 at the age of 97.

Born in Alameda, Maureen was a long time resident of the Bay Area. She moved to Pleasant Hill in the early 60's and worked for many years as a travel agent, retiring at age 84. She was also very active with her church, Christ the King.

Maureen enjoyed gardening and family get-togethers. Any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Over the years, she still managed to keep in touch with family overseas and often hosted family from Ireland during the summer.

Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin O'Kennedy and son, Phillip O'Kennedy.

Her memory lives on by her son Michael O'Kennedy, loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, May 9th at 10 AM at Christ the King Church. Graveside service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to . 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.





