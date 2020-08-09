Maureen Patricia KenneyFebruary 9, 1949 - August 1, 2020Palo Alto, CAMaureen Kenney (Nook) passed away peacefully August 1st, 2020. She was born in raised in Palo Alto, CA, the daughter of Josephine & Edward Nook and was the second of five children. She attended Palo Alto High School and after graduating in 1967, went on to become a flight attendant for Trans International Airlines where she traveled the world and built lasting friendships and wonderful memories. She married Michael Kenney in 1975 and settled down to raise her two children.Besides traveling, Maureen loved animals, especially her many cats, swimming in the ocean, waterskiing at her lake house, being with friends, sharing stories and having a good laugh. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Nook, mother, Josephine Nook and her brother, Gary Nook.Her remaining years were spent surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her two children, Allison Jones (Jon) and Jason Kenney (Serena), her grandson, Benjamin, her brother Doug, two sisters Marianne & Kathy and all her grand-fur babies, Sadie, Cheddar, Coco & Puff.In loving memory, Maureen will be forever missed and cherished by her friends & family.She will be laid to rest at Alta Mesa Cemetery and a future date will be planned for her memorial when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Hospice of the East Bay.