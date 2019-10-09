Home

St Perpetua's Catholic Church
3454 Hamlin Rd
Lafayette, CA 94549
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Perpetua Church
Lafayette, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Perpetua Church
Lafayette, CA
Maureen Theresa (Lynam) Graf

Maureen Theresa (Lynam) Graf Obituary
Maureen Theresa Graf (Nee Lynam)
Nov. 16, 1942 - Oct. 6, 2019
Resident of Moraga
To know her was to love her.
Maureen found eternal peace early Sunday morning. She was born in the Bronx to Mildred and Thomas Lynam. She is survived by John, her husband of 55 years, son Scott, daughter Terri, grandson Sean (Lee) and sister Marjorie. Funeral services for our cherished wife, sister, mother and grandmother will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, starting with a visitation at 10:00, Mass at 10:30am at St. Perpetua Church in Lafayette, California. Reception immediately following with burial at Queen of Heaven cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Sisters of Charity Center, Development Office, 6301 Riverdale Ave., Bronx, NY, 10471. Also, please visit "Maureen's Journey" on caringbridge.org for more information on her story.


View the online memorial for Maureen Theresa Graf (Nee Lynam)
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019
