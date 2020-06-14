Maurice Ezra IndigMay 20, 1935 - June 9, 2020Resident of Fremont, CA.Maurice died peacefully and suddenly while relaxing in his longtime Fremont home, on June 9, 2020. A few weeks earlier he celebrated his 85th birthday with a birthday party on a Zoom call with 21 relatives, and in person visit from his sons and daughters-in-law, with chocolate cupcakes. Maurice didn't have a lot of good days due to his health problems, but when asked about his birthday, he said it was a "great day."Maurice was born May 20, 1935 to his parents Joe & Ruth, from Jewish families who emigrated from Eastern Europe to New York City. His early life in Brooklyn was simple but good. His parents provided the example to work hard and provide for your family that Maurice kept for the rest of his life. He was a good student, graduated high school early, went to Brooklyn College, and eventually graduate school at Iowa State University in Ames. There he met a young woman from a small Minnesota farming town named Hermene Louise Guritz – it was at a school dance where Maurice has said she was obviously the best looking girl in the room, and so began the romance that led to a marriage and love that lasted through 61 anniversaries.After graduation, the newlyweds moved to Anderson, Indiana, where Maurice found work for Delco Remy. They lived there long enough for the birth of their two sons, Bob and Steve, and then moved to Schenectady, New York, where Maurice started working for General Electric. It was during a winter business trip to the San Francisco Bay Area that Maurice was exposed to something different from the cold, wintery weather of upstate New York. That experience motivated him to seek a transfer, but he would first need a PhD. While working full-time, he studied and received his PhD from nearby Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His education and experience led him to specialized research in metal corrosion, with application in GE's nuclear reactors. Maurice eventually was issued a number of patents in this field; he was recognized as a top expert and he travelled to facilities all over the world to consult. The industry recognized him with many awards.Maurice greatly enjoyed his life with his wife Louise and two sons. They went on family trips to nearby Lake George, visiting family in New York City, summer beach vacations to New Jersey, North Carolina, and Florida. On the Florida Gulf coast, he first saw the sunset into the water, a sight he adored, and took endless pictures, and it became known as "daddy's sunset." Maurice joined his sons in YMCA sponsored young boys outdoors programs for hiking and camping, and later in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.After receiving his PhD he transferred within GE to work at Vallecitos Nuclear Center, and moved the family to nearby Fremont, California in 1971, in the house he lived for the rest of his life. Maurice and the family loved California, and they explored and experienced the state as they did back east: trips to Point Reyes, Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz, summer vacations at the Southern California beaches. Now Maurice enjoyed "daddy's sunset" countless times in his new home state. Maurice's parents visited from Brooklyn, and he took them with the family to Yosemite, Hearst Castle, and Las Vegas.Leading to and especially after retirement, Maurice and his wife became experienced world travelers, with many memorable trips, visiting 36 countries on every continent. Together they loved hiking, the mountains, the ocean, seeing the great cities and landmarks of the world. They were blessed with years of wonderful adventures while they were still in good health.Maurice was delighted at the birth of his granddaughter Kai in 2004. He enjoyed holding her and babysitting her when she was little, and loved her very much.Maurice was known and will be remembered for his love of family, his sense of humor, his work accomplishments, and his chutzpah. Keeping with his Jewish tradition, he was also known for doing many mitzvahs (good deeds.)In addition to sons Bob and Steve, Maurice is survived by granddaughter Kai, daughters-in-law Anna Suarez and Anna Indig, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Louise, and he is being laid to rest next to her in her original hometown of Jackson, Minnesota. Due to restrictions during the pandemic, there will be no in person services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project or Planned Parenthood.