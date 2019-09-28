|
|
Maurice John Sandretto
November 21,1913 - September 20, 2019
Resident of Moraga
In living 105 years and 10 months, Maurice "Maurie" Sandretto won the genetic lottery and the lasting affection and admiration of family and friends.
Maurice was born with a passion for cars, a brain for science, an eye for beauty, a knack for technology and an instinct for survival. As a young teen, he drove a Model T Ford truck, delivering groceries from his parents' store in Joliet. As a young adult, he sold cars to customers whom he had to teach to drive. Long before the invention of GPS, he drove cross-country, always arriving in the right place at the right time. He required his wristwatches to be exact, as had been required of the jewelers in his family when they sold timepieces to the railroads to prevent crashes.
Maurice graduated from the University of Illinois, married the prettiest girl in town, Vernice "Vern" Fallinske, and drove her to Richmond, CA to embark on his 34 year career as a chemist at Standard Oil/Chevron. His laboratory products included fuel for WWII airplanes, chemicals to put the donut smell into bakery oil and chemicals to create the distinctive odor of gas in a leak.
Maurice was proud of Vernice and their daughters Carol and Phyllis, whom he entertained with original programs he recorded on wire, reel-to-reel tape and video recorders. He embraced e-mail and taught himself computer programming to make greeting cards. Maurice and Vernice retired happily to a Walnut Creek condo overlooking Nordstrom and vacationed in Hawaii 27 times before Vernice passed away in 2003. Maurice survived stage 4 bladder cancer in his 60s and stage 4 colon cancer in his 90s. He always followed doctors' orders, and he never complained about his health.
Maurice lived his last 7 years at Moraga Royale Assisted Living, where he was known to be uniquely smart, determined, independent and opinionated. His age and intellect gave him celebrity status, and he especially enjoyed being Grand Marshal of the facility's 2018 Fourth of July parade. Maurice's family is grateful to Moraga Royale management, staff and residents for their care, support and friendship, to private caregivers Marcia and Sandra for their loyalty and devotion, and to hospice nurse Olga for her professional, personal, kind and gentle comfort care.
Maurice is survived by Carol and Brad Davis, Phyllis and Dave Rose, grandson Tim and Lyn Kuntz and great-grandson Staff Sergeant TJ Kuntz, USAF. A private memorial is being planned to remember this inspirational, irrepressible, irreplaceable and unforgettable character.
View the online memorial for Maurice John Sandretto
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019