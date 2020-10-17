1/1
Max Carter Craig
1949 - 2020
Max Carter Craig
June 19, 1949 - May 30, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Max C. Craig passed away after a courageous 15-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Max was born in Oakland, CA, and raised in Hayward, CA, where he remained until his death.
While he spent his entire career at St. Rose Hospital working in several capacities as a non-medical staff member, one could arguably say that his real full-time job was being a No. 1 sports fan for the Raiders football and A's baseball teams. Max's dedication to these teams spanned decades. He attended his first Raiders game with his father in 1965, and shortly thereafter began cheering for the A's from the right field bleachers. Max once had a streak of attending 692 A's games. For perspective, that's about eight consecutive home game seasons. He'd arrive at the Colosseum hours before the games began, affording him the opportunity to shag balls and to get well acquainted with Colosseum staff and season ticket holders.
Max not only loved to watch sports, he was a skilled bowler, racking up quite a collection of medals and trophies over many years. Holiday Bowl in Hayward was his "home away from home."
In 2005, Max developed Parkinson's disease. The disease eventually took away his ability to work, attend sports games, and bowl, but it did not extinguish his love of life. He continued to be an avid sports fan, where he watched games on T.V. and read the sports section in various newspapers. Outside of sports, he would share his fandom of the Beach Boys, Wonder Woman, Godzilla, and Star Trek to anyone who would listen.
Max's battle with Parkinson's was long and oftentimes arduous, but he seldom complained. In many ways, he was a role model. He was gracious, kind, forgiving, and humble, always greeting family and friends with a smile. Max will be dearly missed.
Max was preceded in death by his father Max Junior Craig, and is survived by his mother Mary Craig Williams; sister, Susan Craig Shira and her husband Michael; niece Marissa Shira Heflin, her husband Dan, and their two sons; nephew Craig Shira; and a host of loving family members and long-time friends.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
