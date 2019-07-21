East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Felicitas Catholic Church
1662 Manor Blvd.
San Leandro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maximo Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maximo Romero


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maximo Romero Obituary
Maximo Romero
June 18, 1924 - May 22, 2019
Resident of San Leandro

Maximo E. Romero was born in Espinoza, Colorado To Federico and Genoveva Romero. At an early age he moved to Ojo Caliente, New Mexico. He passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old. Maximo was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years Ignacita, his beloved daughter Linda, brothers Jose, Juan and Fred Jr. and sister Adelina Lucero. He is survived by his sons, Larry (Moira), Sam (Yvonne) and Max Jr. (Angelina). Grandchildren, Joe, Cassie, David, Daniel and Jordan, nine great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. He also leaves many relatives and friends in New Mexico and California. May God Bless him, we love him dearly and he will be missed greatly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 beginning at 11:00AM at St. Felicitas Catholic Church 1662 Manor Blvd. San Leandro, CA A reception will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to Kindred Hospice in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Maximo Romero
Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Download Now