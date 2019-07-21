Maximo Romero

June 18, 1924 - May 22, 2019

Resident of San Leandro



Maximo E. Romero was born in Espinoza, Colorado To Federico and Genoveva Romero. At an early age he moved to Ojo Caliente, New Mexico. He passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old. Maximo was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years Ignacita, his beloved daughter Linda, brothers Jose, Juan and Fred Jr. and sister Adelina Lucero. He is survived by his sons, Larry (Moira), Sam (Yvonne) and Max Jr. (Angelina). Grandchildren, Joe, Cassie, David, Daniel and Jordan, nine great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. He also leaves many relatives and friends in New Mexico and California. May God Bless him, we love him dearly and he will be missed greatly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 beginning at 11:00AM at St. Felicitas Catholic Church 1662 Manor Blvd. San Leandro, CA A reception will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to Kindred Hospice in lieu of flowers.





View the online memorial for Maximo Romero Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019