In Loving Memory
Maxine Enos
September 10, 1941 ~ July 4, 2019
(Sorrow fills this day) Maxine Susan Elizabeth Enos has passed away from her battle with Cancer. Born in Biloxi MS. To Elzena and Lois Fountain. She is survived by her husband of 48 years G.W. Enos. Daughter's Tina, Stephanie Christina, sister's Geraldine and Jean, brother's Bob and Ron Fountain. Mother-in-law Rita Enos. In-law's Ron, Lori, Noel, Phillip and Sally. Nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild. Church service on Friday the 12th at St. Joachim Church for a 10:30 Mass. No Reception.
Published in East Bay Times on July 10, 2019