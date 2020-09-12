Maxine Smith
Aug. 23, 1929 - Aug. 25, 2020
Antioch
Maxine Smith died on August 25, 2020 of a long illness at the age of 91.
Born on August 23, 1929 in Galena, Kansas and married Gerald Smith on March 25, 1947. She was a homemaker, quilt maker, cake decorator, loved to travel and tap dance.
Survived by Brother Don Hall, Children Jerry and Susan, Grandchildren Jenny, Nic, Sheri and Andrew, Great Grandchildren Aaron, Jacob and Malcom and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held on September 14th at Oakview Cemetery at 11:00 Am.