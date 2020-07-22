Maxine (Mickey) StephanoSeptember 5, 1928 - July 16, 2020Resident of Hayward, CAMaxine (Mickey) Stephano went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. She was born in Fresno, California, on September 5, 1928. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack D. Stephano, and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.A pass-thru service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm at Castro Valley Church of the Nazarene at 19230 Lake Chabot Road, Castro Valley, CA 94546.Service will be held on Friday for immediate family only. Following the service, a private burial will take place.