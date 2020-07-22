1/1
Maxine "Mickey" Stephano
1928 - 2020
Maxine (Mickey) Stephano
September 5, 1928 - July 16, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Maxine (Mickey) Stephano went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. She was born in Fresno, California, on September 5, 1928. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack D. Stephano, and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A pass-thru service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm at Castro Valley Church of the Nazarene at 19230 Lake Chabot Road, Castro Valley, CA 94546.
Service will be held on Friday for immediate family only. Following the service, a private burial will take place.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Castro Valley Church of the Nazarene
