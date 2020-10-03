May Mieko KlevenDecember 26, 1947 - September 21, 2020Resident of Concord, CAMay Mieko Kleven (Nakamura) was born in Kumamoto, Japan on December 26, 1947. Her mother was Sachie Jean Nakamura. In 1953, her mother brought May to America where they settled in Oakland.May was diagnosed with Covid-19 several weeks ago and after struggling valiantly, she finally succumbed to the virus and passed away on September 21, 2020.May graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland in 1966, and attended University of California at Berkeley in 1967. May transferred to San Jose State University, where she graduated in 1972 with a degree emphasis in art. While attending school, she met Gregory John Kleven and in 1972 they were married. Although they later divorced, they continued to remain a close part of each other's lives. In 1974, May moved to Concord where she lived until 2019. May is survived by her three children, Jason, (Nicole) Kimi (who passed away in 1980) and Christopher (Mike). They also have two grandchildren, Isabella and Gabriel.May was diagnosed with colon cancer in the early 2000's, but after surgery and chemotherapy for several years she was declared cancer free. May worked for 35 years at Union Bank, and retired in 2008. May was an avid reader who enjoyed fishing and camping and would usually catch bigger fish than all the others. She also spent several years actively playing on both bowling and softball teams in the Concord community.May was a loyal fan of the Oakland Athletics and enjoyed going to home games every season. May attended the Buddhist Church of Oakland, where she was an active and devoted member.Memorial services are pending due to the restrictions in place because of the Coronavirus. All service details will be provided at a later point in time.