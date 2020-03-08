|
|
Megan Ann Scott
Dec. 18, 1957 - Mar. 4, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Megan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of March 4th, 2020. She was 62 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels in Fremont on Thursday, March 12 at 2:00 PM. A reception will follow. Please refer to https://www.bergepappassmith.com/obits/megan-margaret-scott/.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020