East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
View Map

Megan Ann Scott


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Megan Ann Scott Obituary
Megan Ann Scott
Dec. 18, 1957 - Mar. 4, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Megan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of March 4th, 2020. She was 62 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels in Fremont on Thursday, March 12 at 2:00 PM. A reception will follow. Please refer to https://www.bergepappassmith.com/obits/megan-margaret-scott/.


View the online memorial for Megan Ann Scott
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Megan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -