Megan Christina Svoboda
Feb. 20, 1985 - July 26, 2019
Resident of Oakley
Born and raised in Concord / Clayton, CA. Graduate of Clayton Valley High School. She worked with her mom at Paris Beauty College as the administrative assistant & always devoted her time to helping the students. Megan had a gift of compassion for all. She adored all animals & was the "ALL" Animals Whisperer. Meg loved her family. Her favorite family times were cuddling on the couch watching movies. She LOVED shopping, Philly Mushroom Cheesesteaks & Fenton's Black and Tan. Loving mother to Maverick & Jayden Hooey. Sweet daughter of Doreen Birney (Sean), & Robert Svoboda (Debbie Kelsey). Sister to Alex Svoboda (Michelle) & Nikkie Sullivan (Kyle). Girlfriend of Jeremie Hooey. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. Friends may visit with family at a viewing on Friday August 2, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oak Park Hills Chapel 3111 North Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. Funeral/Celebration of Life Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. 1360 Alberta Way Concord, CA 94521. In lieu of flowers, donations to a trust for her 6-year-old son Maverick may be made by contacting Doreen Birney. Express condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019