Mel F. McBeth
February 21, 1934 - June 11, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
In 2010, Mel McBeth was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was treated quite comfortably for nearly a decade. He died peacefully at home on the morning of June 11, 2020 with family by his side.
Mel is survived by his devoted blended family, including loving wife, Barbara, daughter, Rachel McBeth, son, Erik McBeth (Wendy), daughter, Melinda Bauman (Jon), grandson, Tyler Lopez, granddaughters Sarah McBeth, Amy Andrews (Richard), Karina Long (Andrew), Emily McBeth, step-daughters, Michelle Lynch (Sean), Kathleen Duryee, and Jacquelyn Morris (Josh), step-grandsons Theo Bauman and Andrei Lynch. Mel is also survived by nieces, Sue Garrigues, Alison McBeth Bouton, Rindy Allen, and nephews, Christopher McBeth and Dennis Dowell. He is predeceased by his brother, Varley T. (Bud) McBeth and sister Chrys Summa.
Mel grew up in the Glenview district of Oakland, California. He attended Glenview Elementary and Oakland High, graduating in 1952. He enlisted in the US Army in 1954, and was assigned to Okinawa, Japan. This began an enduring interest in Japan and Asia. After discharge from the army, Mel returned to San Francisco and attended S.F. State University under his G.I. Bill. He was one of the first students to major in Asian Studies alongside World Geography, and History, all of which he later put to use professionally. He earned his B/A Degree in 3 1/2 years, and soon entered the foreign service, which took him to South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Mel has three children, Rachel, with his first wife, Cecilia, a son Erik and a daughter Melinda with his second wife, Georgiana. In the late 1970's Mel met and married Barbara. They enjoyed many adventures together and remained best friends for life.
Through the years Mel maintained lifelong friendships initiated from elementary school. As an example, he and his good friend from kindergarten, along with their wives upheld an enjoyable tradition of meeting regularly for chicken dinners at Casa Orinda.
With a life-long love of learning, Mel was passionate about genealogy, which he saw as a "crossword puzzle with humans." He eventually recorded 500 years of family history dating back to the 1500s, leaving a cherished legacy for his descendants. His travels covered 88 countries, as well as his own back yard where he walked 5/6th of all the streets in San Francisco between 1982 and 1999, among many other short and long-distance walks, which was another passion of his. For example, he took the train to San Jose, then took a three-day walk back to Concord, with stops for food and lodging along the way. Together with Barbara he walked Bay to Breakers for nine years, across both bridges, and through some neighborhoods of San Francisco. During trips to Southern California to visit and engage with children and grandchildren, Mel set aside time each visit for long-distance walks. The three he accomplished were started at the beginnings of Sunset Blvd., Wilshire Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd., all ending at the beach.
Mel was a member of the American Foreign Service Association, Society of California Pioneers, San Francisco State University Lifetime Alumni, and Del Norte County Historical Society.
Mel is profoundly missed; his spirit and persona will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of his life is on hold until a joyful gathering can be held in safety.
The family wishes to extend their warm gratitude for the compassionate care and comfort provided by the hospice nurse/case worker, Andrew Holland, to nurses Renz, Stephanie, and to the 24-hour support team at Hospice East Bay.
For those who wish to donate, Mel suggested Bruns House or Hospice East Bay, or else a cancer research organization or other charity of your choice
