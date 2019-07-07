|
Melissa Wagoner
Apr. 23, 1960 - June 6, 2019
Janesville, CA
Melissa Annette (Oleson) Wagoner passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 59. She was born in Yakima, Washington, raised in Concord, California, and then resided in Susanville and Janesville, California. Melissa valued her Native American heritage, enjoyed travel and her many creative abilities, and was loved by all of her family.
Melissa was the wife of Edward Wagoner, and the daughter of Chuck and Beverly Oleson, all of whom predeceased her, birth mother of Travis Oleson, sister of Melanie Oleson, Craig Oleson (Mary Oleson), and Michelle Oleson (Daniel Linchey), aunt of Daniel Oleson (Meg Oleson), and Kaila Oleson, and great aunt of Devyn Oleson, Jonathan Oleson, and Gwyneth Oleson.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4000 Clayton Road, Concord, CA on July 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for their food bank.
