Melody Castaneda Johnson
March 02, 1972 - January 04, 2020
Danville
Melody Johnson, 47, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after battling an aggressive form of lung cancer.
Melody was born in Davao City, Philippines. She attained a B.S. in Psychology from Cor Jesu College in Digos, Davao del Sur and she earned a Certificate in Montessori Training from CSU, Hayward.
Melody devoted her life to her family, both here and in the Philippines. She was a child of God, always wanting to share the Gospel and God's love to others. In her free time, she would relax by listening to gospel music and she enjoyed lunches with her many friends.
Melody is survived by her husband, Christopher, her daughter Katrina Anne, her father, Faustino Castaneda, her brother, James, her sister-in-law, Rhea, as well as her three nephews and three nieces.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, 825 Hartz Way, Danville, CA 94526. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94526 on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Rite of Committal will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that a donation be made to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, P.O. Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 11, 2020