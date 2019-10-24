|
Melody M. Mancini
Resident of Campbell
Melody M. Mancini born October 25, 1961, passed away on October 14, 2019 after a ten year courageous battle with a rare neurodegenerative disease; Multiple System Atrophy. She touched many lives with her "always find a way" spirit, gorgeous smile and her ever positive outlook. In spite of living with a degenerative disease, she was always happy with life. Happy to do what she could do, go where she could go and never lost her infectious and silly sense of humor.
Melody is survived by the love of her life; David Montoya, his children Michael & Nicole, grandson Isiah and nephew Teddy. Also by her loving mother Pat, siblings Dennis (Jeanette), Randy (Karol), and Suzette (Chris), nephews Brian (Julie), Gary (Bridget), Justin, Randy (Jenna), Chaz (Sofie), Grant, Trevor, Gabriel, Issac, and little ones, Holly, Levi and Carter. She is also survived by Selen (Francisco), her caregiver, a true angel to Melody. She is preceded in death by her father Carl Mancini.
Melody made a very personal and generous gift to further research of Multiple System Atrophy and Parkinson's Disease. She donated her brain through Stanford Medical Department of Clinical Anatomy with the hope that her donation would help find better treatments and ultimately a cure for others afflicted by diseases of the brain.
In lieu of flowers please help continue Melody in her battle by making a donation to https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/
A Memorial Service will be at Darling & Fischer on October 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., 231 E. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, A. Celebration of Life to follow at Villa Ragusa. Gravesite services at 4:00 p.m. at Oak Hill.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019