Melvin E. Nunes
January 13, 1925 - January 8, 2020
Resident of Newark
Our beloved father, Melvin (Mel) Nunes, a lifetime resident of Centerville and Newark, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving daughters.
He is survived by his three daughters Marilyn (Ken) Miller, Trish (Chris) Nunes, Barbara (Tom) Grappone, three grandchildren, Emily Thomas, Andrea Mason, and Ryan Grappone, and six great grand children, two step-daughters and their families. He was predeceased by his wives, Alberta Menezes Nunes, and Catherine Nunes.
Mel was a proud graduate of Washington High School, class of 1942, where he excelled as an athlete. Post high school led him to his first career, eleven years as a professional baseball player. He played in the Milwaukee Braves and Brooklyn Dodgers farm systems. The highlight of his career was winning the 1945 Pacific Coast League Championship as a second baseman on the Portland Beavers, where he led the league in fielding and was a six-time All Star.
In the mid 40's he served his country at Fort Lewis Washington, where he was the player manager of the Fort Lewis Warriors Sixth Army Champions. After the 1953 baseball season, he traded in his spikes for a career in city government. In 1956 he became Director of Recreation for the Newark Park, Recreation, and Parkway District. One of his first tasks was managing the 9-12 and 13-15 year old baseball teams, who went on to become champions of the Washington Township Baseball League. Mel was instrumental in developing the neighborhood and community park system. The crowning moment of his career was the development and completion of the Newark Community Center. Mel, the Recreation Commission, and the citizens of Newark passed a bond issue, providing the funds to purchase and develop 9 park sites and construct the award winning Newark Community Center. Mel's career spanned 5 decades and 38 years. Some other career highlights were, starting Music at the Grove, founding the first city run, state licensed child care center in California (still serving families today). One of his last contributions was being part of a team in 1985, developing a master plan to build a 26 acre Sportsfield Park. In 2019, the park was renamed in his honor, Mel Nunes Sportsfield Park. The Newark City Manager, David Benoun, has asked the City of Newark to fly flags at half-staff, all week, in his honor.
Mel belonged to many organizations: California Parks and Recreation Society, US Tennis Association, lifetime member of The Association of Professional Baseball Players of America, Newark Kiwanis Club, SIRS, and Redwood City Senior Softball. Mel was an avid and loyal supporter of many local and professional sports teams. Go A's!! He loved walking around The Lake in Newark, and having daily interaction with his fellow walkers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January, 15th, 2020, 6 to 8 PM, and a Chapel Service will be on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, 11 AM (baseball attire suggested), both at Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Boulevard, Fremont. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to WHSAF (for the Carrie Nunes Scholarship Fund) or to any ALS charity.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020