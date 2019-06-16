|
Melvin "Mel" Goias
July 13, 1931 – June 5, 2019
San Leandro, California
Melvin "Mel" Goias, loving husband, father, brother, grandpa and pa, passed away on June 5, 2019. Mel was born in Oakland, California on July 13, 1931, in his family home. He graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mel's career included 12 years with Southern Pacific Railroad and retiring after 22 years in the laundry/linen industry in 1984. Mel is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Gerry Goias; daughter Lesli Lewis (Kelly); son Brian Goias (Sue); grandchildren Allyson, Brent, Madison, Hanna and Blake; great-grandchildren Cole and Kellyann; sister Rickey Gomes. He was predeceased by parents Manuel and Mary Goias and sister Loraine Carolo. He loved nothing more than spending time with family, watching NASCAR and the Oakland A's. One of his favorite past-times was trips to Reno where he tried his hand at luck.
Interment will be private.
Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019