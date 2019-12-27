|
|
Melvin Joseph Caughell
Oct. 25, 1922 - Dec. 16, 2019
Walnut Creek formerly of Oakland
Mel Caughell passed away on December 16, 2019, at the age of 97. Born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland, CA he was the eldest child of Genevieve and Hugh Caughell. Mel was known by many as a civic leader in the Oakland community he so loved. At Castlemont High School (Oakland), class of 1941, he was the Student Body President, Head Cheerleader and played on both the baseball and basketball teams. Mel, at an early age, had a drive for service. After graduation, he attended San Jose State University, and shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the Navy. Mel spent time training at SMU and Princeton University. During WWII, he served aboard the USS White Plains and fought in the battle of Leyte Gulf, Philippines.
After the War, he returned home to Oakland and married Joan Inzerilla, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary this past April. Mel had a successful automobile sales and management career at Cochran & Celli Chevrolet, and retired as a sales associate of Brunk Leasing. Mel's very active community service in Oakland involved the Elmhurst Lion's Club and Oakland Rotary Club #3. He served the Oakland Rotary as president in 1985 and was bestowed the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. Mel was a champion for youth having served on the Oakland School Board from 1961-1978 serving two terms as the board president. He also represented Oakland on the Alameda County School Board. He was appointed to the Oakland Zoological Board in the 1980s. Mel was an active parent at Bishop O'Dowd High School (Oakland) and St. Joseph High School (Alameda), reinvigorating their boosters as well as serving on their respective parent boards.
Mel's proudest achievement was his family. As a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Joan, children Terry (Joan), Rob (Karen), Maureen (Frank) Padilla and Ken (Maryann), brother Bob, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service to be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 1600 Rossmoor Parkway, Walnut Creek at 10:30 am. A reception will immediately follow at the Rossmoor Community Gateway Clubhouse Fireside Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Mel can be sent to the Oakland Rotary #3 Endowment Fund, 1736 Franklin Street #200, Oakland, CA 94612.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 27, 2019