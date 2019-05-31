Melvin Kahn

December 21, 1920 - May 9, 2019

Resident of Alameda

At the age of 98, long time Alameda resident, Melvin Kahn passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Oakland. He will be remembered for his generous spirit and his sense of humor.

Being blind since the age of 18 did not deter Melvin from becoming a successful businessman and inventor or from raising a family. Nor did his blindness stop him from playing and enjoying the organ, piano, and harmonica.

Born in Montreal, Canada, his family immigrated to the United States when he was 3 years old and eventually his family settled in Alameda on San Antonio Avenue. Melvin attended Porter Elementary School, Alameda High School, California School of the Blind in Livermore, and studied philosophy and music at UC Berkeley. He was a member and past president of the Alameda Lions Club and was active with the Bayview Chapter of the California Council of the Blind. His positive attitude and keen sense of humor endeared him to the many friends he made.

He was successful in the retail furniture business. Along with his brothers, in the 50's and 60's, he co-owned and managed Kahn Furniture on Santa Clara Avenue in Alameda. He also owned and managed several rental properties, as well as a laundromat on Central Avenue for 20 years.

Melvin was a Renaissance man and enterprising inventor. He developed, patented, manufactured and sold a cane (The Kahn Cane) providing safety for visually impaired users, and donated the proceeds to charitable organizations serving the blind. He also worked on and patented designs for washing machines, as well as voice enhancement training devices. Melvin was an Amateur Radio enthusiast from an early age (these were the "techies" of the 1930's) and he held the call sign AB6BY. Melvin was a voracious reader of audio literature and was a sharp political observer and pundit. As a self-proclaimed singer and song writer, he wrote songs portraying the political mood of the country. He loved to sing and could still carry a tune up until his final days. His sense of humor was appreciated by all who knew him. He had a joke available for almost any occasion, but he especially relished in telling jokes which skewered the legal profession.

Melvin is survived by his son, Kenneth, a daughter, Sylvia (Dan), and his two grandchildren, Evan and Peach, and his former wife, Barbara of Alameda.

A memorial for Melvin will be scheduled at a later date. Date, time and location to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Melvin's memory to the California Council of the Blind, 2143 Hurley Way, Suite 250, Sacramento, CA 95825. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)





