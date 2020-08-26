Melvin Loraine Peres
Dec. 25, 1936 - August 13, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Mel Loraine Peres was reunited with the love of his life, Shirley (Lee) Peres on August 13, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Mel was born in La Harpe, Kansas. His family moved to CA in 1942. On March 10, 1956, he married Shirley (Lee). They had two children, Christy and Randy. In 1965 they moved to Martinez where they lived in the same house for 55 years. Mel was a testament to so many, leading by example, his devotion as a husband, father, and Christian.
Over the 83 years of Mel's life, he worked many jobs; American Standard Corp, Brass Business, code officer for the city of Lafayette, Contra Costa Mantels, and FedEx Express.
Mel was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley (Lee) Peres; his father Ernest Peres; his mother Edna Peres. He is survived by his daughter Christy (Brodie) Englund; his son Randy Peres; his eight grandchildren Lindy, Calley, Cheyne, Weylin, Dylan Englund and Chantel, Curtis, Chase Peres; his great-grandchildren Brandon, Madison, Jesslin, Lelani, Cheyenne and Colton; his sisters Loretta (Ken) Wendell and Wanda (Dave) DeMartile; his brother Darrell Peres; also numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you donate to the American Cancer Society
Psalm 37:4-5 (KJV) View the online memorial for Melvin Loraine Peres