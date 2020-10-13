1/
Melvin Vincent Bramlette
1973 - 2020
Melvin Vincent Bramlette
October 2, 1973 - October 5, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Melvin Vincent Bramlette, age 47, left us on October 5th at the Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center. He was attended by his children at his time of passing. Mel was born on October 2nd, 1973 to Herbert Mundel Bramlette and Christina Yu Chin Soong in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Hayward High School and went on to earn a B.S. in Criminal Justice at San Jose State University in 1998. After graduation, he began his career as a fraud investigator at Wells Fargo, where we worked across the firm for the past 20 years. Mel was a lifelong Bay Area resident and avid Oakland Raiders fan. He is survived by his daughter Mikaila Jade Bramlette, his son Ethan Theodore Bramlette, his mother Christina Yu Chin Soong, and his sister Kelly Ann Lum.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
