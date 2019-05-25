East Bay Times Obituaries
Merilyn Lipkin Weiss


Merilyn Lipkin Weiss
Sept 13, 1928 - May 22, 2019
Oakland
Merilyn Lipkin Weiss, wife, mother, friend, teacher & writer, affectionately called Mickey by her many friends, born in San Francisco, Sept 13, 1928. She loved the old city like her father did, Herman Lipkin. Her mother, Sarah Tyre Lipkin from Lithuania, worked hard to be Americanized and kept her Jewish roots alive in her family, including Mickey. Mickey married Henry Hank Weiss and had two children, Joellyn (dec.) and leaves behind her loving daughter, Heather. Mickey received her Master's degree, while her husband Hank took up many of the household chores, before it was common to do so. Passionate about art & choir as a teen, later an avid writer, poet, she appeared in anthologies, authored her own book and a very good bridge player. She also played with her longtime friends in a bridge group (she knew since high school). She taught Jr & High School for 20 years, a devoted Democrat and Jew. After the death of her husband, Mickey enjoyed a few years of special friendship with another Henry, who passed, then John Foreaker, 9 years together. She is grateful to the staff at Lake Park for their loving care. Mickey is survived by her daughter Heather, several nieces and nephews and the Foreaker family who she held very dear to her.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Joellyn Weiss Scholarship for Camp Newman at Temple Sinai, 2808 Summit St, Oakland, CA 94608 gratefully accepted.
Published in East Bay Times on May 25, 2019
