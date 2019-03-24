|
|
Meriyildo "Burg" "Blondie" Sira
April 13, 1931 - March 15, 2019
Resident of Newark
Medi was born in Niles on April 13th, 1931. He was a United States Marine and served in the Korean War. He worked at the Steel Mill and then as a truck driver. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Family meant everything to him. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Patricia Sira, his children Wayne, Albert and Bernice also 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, 5 - 8 PM, at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd, Fremont. With a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave, Newark. Burial to follow at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019