Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Community Center
320 Civic Dr.
Pleasant Hill, CA
Merlyn Charles "Merlie" Brossard


1936 - 2019
Merlyn Charles "Merlie" Brossard Obituary
Merlyn "Merlie" Charles Brossard
Nov. 9, 1936 ~ June 13, 2019
El Sobrante
After a courageous battle with cancer & pneumonia, Merlie passed away peacefully at home with his wife & family at his side.
Merlie was born in Perham, MN. to Henry & Mary Brossard. he was raised in Richmond, Ca. & had homes in El Sobrante & Clearlake Oaks, Ca.
Merlie leaves behind his wife of 64 yrs, Angie (Martinez) & his 4 children & thier spouses, Cynthia (Daniel) Loza, Shelley (Anthony) Hernandez, Danny (Irene) Brossard, Valerie (Michael) Ong, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, & his sister Lavera Potter.
Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents Mary & Henry Brossard, siblings; Floyd, Henry, Kenny, Billy, Ruby Glieden, Virginia Pierce, Mary Sanchez, Audrey Orstadt, Shirley Doney, & nephews; Ronnie Brossard, Richard & Lloyd Glieden.
Merlie was a member of the Carpenters Union & was a drywall installer/taper. He was the owner of "Merle's Custom Upholstery" in San Pablo. he had been a member of the "East Bay Classics" car club, and he enjoyed working on hot rods. he was an animal lover and was a jack of all trades.
Merlie had such a great sense of humor & was always being silly. our lives will never be the same without him.
Family & friends are invited to "a Celebration of Life", Mon. July 8, 1:00 pm at the Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Dr. Pleasant Hill. a reception will follow.


Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019
