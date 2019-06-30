Merlyn "Merlie" Charles Brossard

Nov. 9, 1936 ~ June 13, 2019

El Sobrante

After a courageous battle with cancer & pneumonia, Merlie passed away peacefully at home with his wife & family at his side.

Merlie was born in Perham, MN. to Henry & Mary Brossard. he was raised in Richmond, Ca. & had homes in El Sobrante & Clearlake Oaks, Ca.

Merlie leaves behind his wife of 64 yrs, Angie (Martinez) & his 4 children & thier spouses, Cynthia (Daniel) Loza, Shelley (Anthony) Hernandez, Danny (Irene) Brossard, Valerie (Michael) Ong, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, & his sister Lavera Potter.

Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents Mary & Henry Brossard, siblings; Floyd, Henry, Kenny, Billy, Ruby Glieden, Virginia Pierce, Mary Sanchez, Audrey Orstadt, Shirley Doney, & nephews; Ronnie Brossard, Richard & Lloyd Glieden.

Merlie was a member of the Carpenters Union & was a drywall installer/taper. He was the owner of "Merle's Custom Upholstery" in San Pablo. he had been a member of the "East Bay Classics" car club, and he enjoyed working on hot rods. he was an animal lover and was a jack of all trades.

Merlie had such a great sense of humor & was always being silly. our lives will never be the same without him.

Family & friends are invited to "a Celebration of Life", Mon. July 8, 1:00 pm at the Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Dr. Pleasant Hill. a reception will follow.





