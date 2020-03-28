Home

Mervin "Bud" Marshall


1922 - 2020
Mervin "Bud" Marshall Obituary
Mervin "Bud" Marshall
March 19, 1922 - March 16, 2020
Sonora
Long Time Resident of Newark/Fremont. Entered peacefully into eternal rest Predecesed by his Beloved wife Martha and daughter Maureen. Forever loved and greatly missed by his children Paulie/Arlan & Family, John/Dori & Family, Jim/Linda & Family, Wendy & Family. Founder and Successful business owner of Custom Craft Cabinets. In memory of Dad please perform a random act of kindness. Love is all we need


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2020
