Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
707-446-3233
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Meryle Roque Obituary
Meryle Roque
Nov. 20, 1927 - April 27, 2019
Martinez
Meryle Irene Roque died at the age of 91 years on April 27, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was one of seven children born to Thomas Earl and Julia Ann Wilson in Grand Rapids, MI. At 9 years of age, she moved with her family to Martinez, CA where she resided until 8 years ago when care requirements brought her to Vacaville. Meryle and her husband Frank Roque had 4 children, Linda Lewis (David), Deborah Oehrlein, Frank (Patricia) and Leonard (Nancy). She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, Frank Joseph and their son Frank Jay.
She is survived by her 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Meryle was a graduate of Alhambra High School, Martinez. She worked as a hair dresser and a bank teller at the Bank of America in Martinez. She was a hospital volunteer at Mt. Diablo Hospital for many years.
A celebration of Meryle's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, May 19th 2019 at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville.
Vaca Hills Chapel
707-446-3233


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019
