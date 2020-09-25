Michael (Mike) AntoneJune 5, 1955 - September 11, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CAMike was born on June 5, 1955, in Oakland, CA (65), and entered into eternal rest on Sep 11, 2020. Mike always loved to lend a helping hand to his family, friends, or anyone in need. In addition to that, he had a gentle soul and a vivacious laugh that could light up a room. Mike also carried with him a wealth of knowledge that spanned from global events, sports statistics, and random facts... just ask any family member during a holiday dinner.During his youth, Mike was an exceptional athlete at San Leandro High and into his career at Chabot College. Right out of high school, Mike was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he opted to go to Chabot College and build his skills. It was from there he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins. In 2004, Mike was inducted into the Chabot College Athletic Hall of Fame. An accomplishment his family and friends were very proud to witness.Unfortunately, Mike fought many years of addiction that robbed him of his family, friends, and his quality of life. May Mike finally find the peace he so deserved all of these years. He will forever be in our hearts.Mike leaves behind his mother, Katherine Andrade, siblings Gary Antone (Darla), Jill Malone (Matt), and Tim Antone, many cherished nieces and nephews, his two daughters Andreana and Dominique, and many lifelong friends. Mike is preceded in death by his father Edwin Antone and stepfather Raymond "Boots" Andrade.Rest eternally, Mike. We love you!