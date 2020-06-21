Michael Brian Hare
1956 - 2020
Michael Brian Hare
Oct. 20, 1956 - June 14, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Michael (Mike) Brian Hare passed away peacefully with family at his side on June 14, 2020 at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek after a brief illness. Born October 20, 1956, he was the son of the late Marilyn Jean Hare and the late Joseph John Hare. Mike attended De la Salle High School in Concord and received his B.A and M.B.A. From Santa Clara University. He is survived by his sisters, Janis Murphy and Susan Giannotti and his brothers, Steven Hare and Kenneth Hare. He is also survived by two nieces, five nephews, one grand-niece, three grand-nephews and many dear friends. A private interment service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
