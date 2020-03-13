|
Michael Brommeland
May 3, 1976 - Feb. 19, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Michael Christian Brommeland, age 43, passed away in his sleep on February 19, 2020. Michael was the beloved son of Jon and Mary Brommeland of Cool, California and beloved brother to Noah Brommeland of Granite Bay, California. He was "Uncle Mike" to Cole, Elle, and Brooke Brommeland. He was a half-brother to Jon K. Brommeland, Kris Brommeland, and Jason Brommeland of Dayton, Ohio. Michael was a native of California, born in Vallejo. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1994 and earned an Associate's Degree at Solano Community College. Michael was employed in the telecommunications industry for over 20 years. He was a Systems Engineer with Choice Telecom Solutions in Dublin for the past 17 years and prior to that, worked at LTI out of Pleasanton. Mike was well respected in the industry for his technical knowledge and ingenuity, but especially for his exceptional people skills. Michael was a member of Unity of Walnut Creek and was a long-time facilitator of the Lafayette "A Course In Miracles" group. Michael had a gift and passion for music, art, poetry, and people. Michael was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Family and friends will be celebrating Michael's life at Unity of Walnut Creek on March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am. Unity of Walnut Creek - 1871 Geary Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94597. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020