Michael Burroughs
June 13, 1953- August 15, 2020
Resident of Point Richmond, CA
Michael Ricardo Burroughs, 67, died Saturday August 15th in Richmond, CA.
Michael was born on June 13, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri to Selma C. Brookens and Lawrence A. Burroughs, the younger of their two sons. He was married to Cheryl Whitfield and Melinda Chapman. His children include Michael, Shawn, Shannon, Melissa, and Michelle as well as nine grandchildren.
Michael enjoyed a long career as a healthcare executive and was former interim CEO of Alameda County Medical Center.
A funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis MO 63108, on August 28, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to American Cancer Society
and American Heart Association
