|
|
Michael Charles Gunning
Longtime Resident of San Ramon
Michael Charles Gunning, age 75 and longtime resident of San Ramon, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Mike was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Helen Gunning. Owner of GCS Promotion Specialties. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Sandy, his sons, Steve (Jamie), Scott and Mark (Trisha) and grandchildren, Erika, Coby, Riley, Alyssa, Timothy James, Madelynn and Samantha. He is survived by his brother, Gerald (Karen) and sister, Jayne (Michael) Walker along with brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughters, Michelle and Tricia. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 11:00 on Tuesday, August 6th at St. Joan of Arc Church, San Ramon. Burial in Cincinnati. Donations to Patricia Gunning Memorial Scholarship at Carondelet High School or Multiple Sclerosis Society @ http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/mikegunning
View the online memorial for Michael Charles Gunning
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019