Michael D. StevensonNovember 17, 1940 - September 18, 2020Resident of Alamo, CAOn Friday morning, September 18th, Michael peacefully passed away from a respiratory infection. He was raised in the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago. As a boy and teenager he attended Our Lady of Victory elementary school and graduated from Schurz High School. Michael then joined the U.S. Marine Corp. After his military years, he attended the University of Illinois (1961-65). After receiving his B.A. in liberal arts he entered De Paul University Law School (1965-68).Before Michael became an Administrative Law Judge (A L J) for the National Labor Relations Board, (1979-2002) he served as an A L J for Social Security Administration (1977-79), as prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Northern Illinois (1971-77) and for the Cook County States Attorney's office (1968-71).Michael loved to read, to stay up on current events, go for his daily jog and eat an apple every day. For many years Friday evenings were reserved for dancing the West Coast Swing and the night club two step at a nearby dance studio. He ran many marathon races with the 1979 New York City Marathon being his favorite. He enjoyed running through the boroughs.Michael loved his family and family life. He was married to Anne for 52 years and together raised a daughter and son. He admired his children's accomplishments, strong work ethic and kindly compassion for others. He enjoyed watching them play their favorite sports: soccer, baseball and swimming.Michael was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Loretta Stevenson and brother Billy. He leaves behind his wife Anne, Jennifer (daughter) Portland, Or. and Kevin (son) Walnut Creek, Ca. He is also survived by his younger brother David (Sherrie) and nephews Dan (Victoria), Shorewood, Wisconsin and Eric, Hawthorn Woods, Il.Michael leaves behind other relatives that were meaningful in his life: Mary (deceased) & Professor Emeritus Richard; Bishop Emeritus Ed; Jerry (deceased) & Winnie; Kitty & Terry; Peg & Jack; and, Jim & Missy. Mark, Andrew, Dan D., Tim, Mary, Steve, T.J. (deceased), Jeffery, Michelle, John, Beth, & Claire.Michael was a humble and kind man. He will be missed by many and will be remembered with love forever.