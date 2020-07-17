1/1
Michael Dan Cobarrubia
1972 - 2020
Michael Dan Cobarrubia
February 16, 1972 - July 4, 2020
Resident of San Francisco, CA
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Dan Cobarrubia, July 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Erin, his adoring parents, Dan and Minnie and his many loyal friends. Mike attended Alameda High, UC Berkeley and worked for Kaiser as the Director of Epic Application & Integration Operations.
He loved traveling, playing tennis, riding motorcycles, golfing, snowboarding, skateboarding and a mean game of table tennis. On any given Sunday, you could find him and Erin out on the scooter or relaxed, watching extreme sports with their dog Charlie, throwing back some tacos, gummy bears and an IPA chaser.
For those of us who were lucky enough to have known him, we will always celebrate him.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
18 entries
July 16, 2020
I am shocked and saddened to hear this news. My heart breaks for the whe family. I worked with both Micheal & Minnie. Mike was funny and so smart. Minnie was one of the best supervisors I ever had the pleasure to work with. My heart goes out to you and I am sending the family much love, prayers, strength and positive energy.
MAGGIE VASSILIOU
Coworker
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 13, 2020
I remember Mike used to show up to work with his shirt on backwards, and it was because he didn't want to turn on the light in the morning so that Erin could sleep in after working late. He was always such a kind person. He will be missed.
Leilani Taylor
Coworker
July 13, 2020
greg backs
Coworker
July 11, 2020
Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Mike Dans light in this world. A lovely man, we will always remember his quick wit, smile and eyes full of laughter. Erin, we are sorry for the loss of your wonderful husband and send our condolences and love. Minnie and Dan, we are sorry for the loss of your beautiful son. Anne & Rick Riley
Anne Riley
Coworker
July 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mikes wife and family. Mike was great to work with. Very knowledgeable and always helpful. Rest In Peace Mike.
Kindra Walker
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Great picture of Mike! Such a terrible loss; Mike was a wonderful person. Erin and Mr. and Mrs. Cobarrubia, may the love so many had for Mike help carry you during this very difficult time.
Helen
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Michael was always ready to help with anything, anytime. Such a kind and funny person who made my workdays in NCAL so much more fun than they otherwise would have been without him. Erin, my heart goes out to you and your family.
Carol Butler
Coworker
July 10, 2020
I am so shocked and saddened to hear this news. Mike was one of the good guys. He helped me through a tough time when my mom died. He was kind, funny and full of life. Although we had rarely seen each other in years he made sure to stay in touch. He knew how to be a friend. Mike - thank you for bringing so much joy and sunshine into everyone's lives. I know my mom will have a hug for you in heaven.
Jennifer McCune
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mike had the best laugh. He would laugh several times every meeting we had and it was always so great to hear it. I feel very fortunate to have worked with him for the past 5 years. My sincerest condolences to his family.
Kelly Eboigbodin
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Mike was a great mentor to me and many others. He wasnt just a coworker but a friend. I will always remember the fun times we had hanging out doing what we enjoyed. I wish you were still here my friend. We will miss you. Rest easy.
Tuan smith
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Condolence Erin ..Mike rest in Peace.
Ligaya Cobarrubia Claricia
Family
July 9, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of a great co-worker and friend, I learned so much from him when we were at Kaiser Permanente. He was one of the few people that laughed at my jokes and we may have drifted apart in the last few years but I have a great deal of respect for him.
Kulwindar
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
You will be missed my friend! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shawn Salone
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Mike was a great person to work with. He was knowledgeable and helpful. Most important, he was a really good guy. The world is a lesser place without him. He will be greatly missed.
Dwight Naset
Coworker
July 9, 2020
We never know when or how our time here on earth will pass. Mike, I can't believe I'm writing this to be honest. You touched the lives of so many and you made the best of it. I'll always remember your chuckle and humor as well as your unbelievable intellect. You helped further my career and I will always be thankful for our relationship. I hope we have a chance to schedule another meeting in the heavens. We will certainly miss you in the meanwhile.
Your friend,
Eric
Eric Mafnas
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Mike, my heart breaks to hear that you have passed. You were a mentor and such a great guy. You always looked out for me and my best interests. Thank you for all youve done for me not only professional career but in life. Rest easy friend. May you Rest In Peace.
Choua Xiong
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Mike. I dont know where to start. You were not only my lead, my manager, my director, but also my mentor and dear friend. I looked up to you and respected you like an older brother. You always looked out for me and you always saw the best in me even when I wasnt at my best. You supported me and my family through lifes ups and downs. I just can not believe you are gone and I will never hear your hysterical laugh again. I hope and pray for Erin, and your parents, that in time they will heal from this pain and find comfort in knowing you were loved by so many. I hope you are in peace and no longer in pain. Till we meet again, pare, rest in peace!
Sahil Soorma
Coworker
