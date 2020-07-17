Mike. I dont know where to start. You were not only my lead, my manager, my director, but also my mentor and dear friend. I looked up to you and respected you like an older brother. You always looked out for me and you always saw the best in me even when I wasnt at my best. You supported me and my family through lifes ups and downs. I just can not believe you are gone and I will never hear your hysterical laugh again. I hope and pray for Erin, and your parents, that in time they will heal from this pain and find comfort in knowing you were loved by so many. I hope you are in peace and no longer in pain. Till we meet again, pare, rest in peace!

Sahil Soorma

Coworker