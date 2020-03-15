|
Michael David Soto
March 28, 1953 - March 11, 2020
San Lorenzo
Michael David Soto passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 11, 2020. He was 66 years old.
Mike was born in Oakland on March 28, 1953 to Arnold & Virginia Soto. He graduated from Arroyo High School in 1971. He met the love of his life, Kim in high school and they would marry in 1972. Together they would make their home and raise 3 children in San Lorenzo. Mike was a proud Teamster, working for many years at Fleming Food. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying basketball, softball and coaching his son's baseball team with San Lorenzo Little League in the early 1990s. Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife Kim; children, Michele (Juan), Michael II and Kristen (Andrew); sister, Roxanne; grandchildren, Mikey, Brena, Isabelle, Andy, Lilly and Landen; great granddaughter, Madi and many nieces, loving extended family and cherished friends.
Visitation for Mike will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. Funeral services begin at 7 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020