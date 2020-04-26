|
|
Michael Dennis Allard
January 3, 1939 - April 15, 2020
Longtime Resident of Alamo
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Allard with his family by his side in Pleasanton, CA.
From his birth to his passing, Mike was a devoted husband and father to his wife Diane and children. He was a faithful Catholic and was committed to serving the homeless. Mike was truly loved by all and one of his many legacies is the joy and laughter he brought to everyone he knew and met. He will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
Mike is survived by son Mike and his wife Wendy, son Scott and his wife Amy, daughter Kelly, and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristina and Ava Allard.
Due to COVID 19 a very small ceremony will be held at the cemetery for Mike for immediate family members only. When the shelter in place is removed there will be a Celebration of Mike's Life for all family and friends. Details to follow in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike may be made to Catholic Charities of the East Bay, 433 Jefferson St., Oakland, CA 94607.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020