Michael deSoto

Dec. 22, 1932 - April 5, 2019

Castro Valley

Michael deSoto passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019.

Mike was born on December 22, 1932 in Berkeley, to parents Ellie and Noel deSoto.

Mike graduated from Oakland Technical High School and attended college at UC Berkeley, where he studied history and journalism. During his time at UC Berkeley, he managed the baseball team and was a brother of Kappa Delta Rho fraternity, and it was there that he met Lucile Bowman. Mike and Luci were married on September 3, 1955. The couple raised two children, Christopher and Pamela.

Mike worked as a Western Regional Sales Manager for Miles Laboratories, traveling throughout the western United States for work.

He was a lifelong sports fan and always enjoyed cheering on the Cal Bears. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, but had a particular passion for college sports, avidly rooting for his alma mater. He also had a passion for antique cars, restoring and showing his MG and Astin Martin.

In their retirement, Mike and Luci took the opportunity to travel, exploring places like Russia and Egypt, and nearer attractions like historical sites and battlefields in the United States.

Mike was a lifelong learner and always enjoyed learning new things, whether it be through travel, literature or television programs.

Mike will be remembered for his sense of humor. He would often send cartoons clipped from the newspaper to his family and friends and collected robotic singing toys — the sillier the better.

Mike is survived by his wife, Luci, his children, Chris deSoto (Kelley) and Pam Schaap (John), grandchildren Carl deSoto (Sara), David Schaap and Caitlyn Schaap and great-grandchildren Aiden deSoto and Llywellyn deSoto.

Mike will be interred in the columbarium at Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland. Services may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cal Athletics Fund at UC Berkeley.





