Michael Donald "Don" Bellew

March 3, 1933 – May 17, 2019

Walnut Creek, CA

Michael Donald "Don" Bellew passed away at the age of 86 on Friday May 17th with his loving wife Arlene at his side. Don is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Catherine Bellew, brother Eugene Bellew, and sister Patricia Beauchamp. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, Don began working at the Paramus New Jersey Police Department where he retired as a Detective Lieutenant in 1975. Don was an avid skier and met his future wife Arlene in the North Jersey Whiz Skiers. In 1977 Don and his family relocated to Walnut Creek California where he worked as Head of Security of World Airways, followed by Foodmaker (Jack-In-The-Box) until 1998. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy, a member of both the California Homicide Investigators Association and California Robbery Investigators Association.

Don is survived by his wife of 55 years Arlene, sons Christian, Michael and daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Madeleine and Ethan, and dog Tuffy.

Don and Arlene enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends and family, and split their time in Walnut Creek and up in the mountains in Arnold CA.

A Funeral Mass, followed by a reception will be celebrated in memory of Don on Wednesday, June 12th at 10am at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1101 Keaveny Ct, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 where Don was an active member of the parish, often serving as lector or usher during Sunday mass.

Memorial donations in memory of Don may be made to .





