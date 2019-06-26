Home

Our Lady Of Snows Catholic Church
1138 Wright St
Reno, NV 89509
(775) 323-6894
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Snows
1138 Wright St.
Reno, NV
Michael Eric Bradeson


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Eric Bradeson Obituary
Michael Eric Bradeson
May 2, 1959 - June 11, 2019
Sparks, Nevada
Michael was born in Berkeley, California, and attended school in Pinole. Sports played a big part in his life beginning in grammar school. After high school, he attended Contra Costa College and received a football scholarship to Boise State University, where he was an Academic All-American. He began his football coaching career at Boise State, continued at the University of Nevada Reno, U.C. Berkeley, UNLV, and ended his career again at the University of Nevada Reno. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and is survived by his wife, April Harrold, his beloved son, Andrew (Drew) Dean, his mother, Sonia, his brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Colleen, nephews, Logan and Houston, his mother-in-law, Anita Harrold, father-in-law, Dean Harrold, and his wife Pam, plus his many friends from Pinole, college buddies, and the football players and coaching friends from his 35-year career. He fought a valiant battle for 2 ½ years against cancer, but finally the disease won.
Services to celebrate Mike will take place on July 2 at 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright Street, Reno. A reception will follow at the Basin Street Club located inside the Nevada Wolf Pack Mackay Stadium.
Donations may be made to the Drew Bradeson Scholarship Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/drew-bradeson-college-fund, set up by UNR.


View the online memorial for Michael Eric Bradeson
Published in East Bay Times on June 26, 2019
