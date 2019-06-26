Michael Eric Bradeson

May 2, 1959 - June 11, 2019

Sparks, Nevada

Michael was born in Berkeley, California, and attended school in Pinole. Sports played a big part in his life beginning in grammar school. After high school, he attended Contra Costa College and received a football scholarship to Boise State University, where he was an Academic All-American. He began his football coaching career at Boise State, continued at the University of Nevada Reno, U.C. Berkeley, UNLV, and ended his career again at the University of Nevada Reno. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and is survived by his wife, April Harrold, his beloved son, Andrew (Drew) Dean, his mother, Sonia, his brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Colleen, nephews, Logan and Houston, his mother-in-law, Anita Harrold, father-in-law, Dean Harrold, and his wife Pam, plus his many friends from Pinole, college buddies, and the football players and coaching friends from his 35-year career. He fought a valiant battle for 2 ½ years against cancer, but finally the disease won.

Services to celebrate Mike will take place on July 2 at 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright Street, Reno. A reception will follow at the Basin Street Club located inside the Nevada Wolf Pack Mackay Stadium.

Donations may be made to the Drew Bradeson Scholarship Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/drew-bradeson-college-fund, set up by UNR.





