Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martins Church
Esparto, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Evans


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Evans Obituary
Michael Evans
May 13, 1956 - May 23, 2019
Guinda, CA
Michael Evans went home peacefully at 63 years of age in his home in Guinda, CA surrounded by his family. Michael is survived by his father Kenneth Evans and (precede in death by) his mother Hazel Evans, LeDawn Evans wife of 30 years, children Teara Totton, Rodrick Totton, Michelle Evans and Mikey Evans. His sister's Kim Stanton, and Jean Townsend, 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a devoted son, father and grandfather. We will always cherish his memory.
Funeral will be on Friday May 31, 2019 at St. Martins Church at 11am in Esparto, CA. with repass to immediately following Mass.


View the online memorial for Michael Evans
Published in East Bay Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.