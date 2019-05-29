|
Michael Evans
May 13, 1956 - May 23, 2019
Guinda, CA
Michael Evans went home peacefully at 63 years of age in his home in Guinda, CA surrounded by his family. Michael is survived by his father Kenneth Evans and (precede in death by) his mother Hazel Evans, LeDawn Evans wife of 30 years, children Teara Totton, Rodrick Totton, Michelle Evans and Mikey Evans. His sister's Kim Stanton, and Jean Townsend, 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a devoted son, father and grandfather. We will always cherish his memory.
Funeral will be on Friday May 31, 2019 at St. Martins Church at 11am in Esparto, CA. with repass to immediately following Mass.
Published in East Bay Times on May 29, 2019