Michael Fellman
1940 - 2020
February 3, 1940 - July 31, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Michael leaves behind wife of 59 years, Gail, adult children, Dena (Mark) Sando, Jonathan Fellman, granddaughters, Rachel and Noelle Mace, sister-in-law, Betsi Lewitter, sisters, Sandra Richland and Gail (Jay) Ross. Pre-deceased parents, Joe and Bessie Fellman, brother-in-law, Gilbert Richland, nephew, Todd Ross & grandson, Lewis Mace III.
Family requests donations in his memory to: Hospice of the East Bay or Alzheimer's Association.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
