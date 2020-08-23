Michael Fellman
February 3, 1940 - July 31, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Michael leaves behind wife of 59 years, Gail, adult children, Dena (Mark) Sando, Jonathan Fellman, granddaughters, Rachel and Noelle Mace, sister-in-law, Betsi Lewitter, sisters, Sandra Richland and Gail (Jay) Ross. Pre-deceased parents, Joe and Bessie Fellman, brother-in-law, Gilbert Richland, nephew, Todd Ross & grandson, Lewis Mace III.
Family requests donations in his memory to: Hospice of the East Bay or Alzheimer's Association
