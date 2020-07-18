Michael Gordon WadsworthOctober 14, 1934 - July 10, 2020Resident of Cameron Park, CAOn July 10, 2020, Michael Wadsworth passed away peacefully of natural causes, with his loving partner, Eileen at his side.The youngest of six children, Michael was born in Berkeley, California in 1934 to Mary Loretta Feary Wadsworth and John William Wadsworth. Those who knew him at the beginning of his life might describe him in some of the same ways that those who knew him later would: maker of mischief, avid reader, successful basketball player, passionate golfer and witty writer.He was a graduate of Saint Mary's College in Moraga, CA. and a proud Gael from then on, maintaining lifelong friendships from that time. In 2008, Mike, a successful scorer and rebounder, was named number 12 out of the top 25 basketball players in Saint Mary's College "ALL CENTURY TEAM" -- 100 years of their top basketball athletes. His love of the college game continued throughout his life.Upon completion of the United States Marine Corps Platoon Leader's Class (PLC), Michael married the girl next door, the lovely Alverna "Ernie" Adele Holl. So began the USMC adventure which took the family coast-to-coast for the next twenty-four years, resulting in four children, countless overseas tours and many road trips. Lt. Colonel ("Red") Wadsworth was a proud fighter pilot who flew F-8 Crusaders and F-4 Phantoms, he earned many honors and was the recipient of the DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS AWARD. Mike completed his career as the Commanding Officer of the VMFA-314 Black Knights, he was well-respected by the Marines in his squadron and by his peers up and down the flight line at the Marine Corps Air Station, El Toro, CA. This era of service ended after his beloved Ernie passed away in 1976 and he retired from active duty in June of 1979.In 1986, Mike and the beautiful Janice Turlington Rigney married and joined their families, and together they built a home, traveled, and enjoyed one another and their now-adult children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until her passing in 2015.Always a competitor, golf and his poker games with Cameron Park Country Club buddies continued to give Mike great enjoyment. Indeed, he was still happily playing poker in the final months of his life.Perhaps one of Michael's greatest and most notable talents was falling in love with strong, beautiful partners and succeeding in getting them to fall in love with him. He was blessed in the last years of his life with the companionship of Eileen Tulanian, who gave him hope and made him laugh; and for whom his children are deeply grateful.Michael leaves behind his partner, Eileen; daughter, Mary (James) Simons; son, Doug (Hollis) Wadsworth; son, Ron (Tami) Wadsworth, daughter, Terie (Fred) Cota; stepson, Chris Rigney; sixteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Mary, Pat, and Joan, and brothers, Walt and Jack, as well as Alverna, Janice, and stepson, David.It was Mike's wish that no funeral or service be held, but a gathering of family and friends is scheduled for October 14, 2020 at the Cameron Park Country Club.